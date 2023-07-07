Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Infectious Disease Physician

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Logan S. Ledet, Infectious Disease Specialist, to its esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Ledet is a Thibodaux native and graduated with honors from Nicholls State University. She completed her Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and underwent her Internal Medicine residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation. She then went on to complete an Infectious Disease Fellowship at Louisiana State Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Dr. Ledet is double board certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine by the American Board on Internal Medicine.

During her medical training, Dr. Ledet was named LSU Internal Medicine Fellow of the Year, received the Dr. Richard Morvant Sr. Award for Outstanding Biology Graduate, and was awarded the Nicholls State University Presidential Medal of Honor. She is a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America, the American College of Physicians, and the American Medical Association.

“We are honored to add Dr. Ledet to our team of healthcare specialists,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Her infectious disease expertise will be a true asset to our Health System.”

Dr. Ledet will see patients in the hospital and at Internal Medicine Specialist located on the third floor of the Terrebonne General Health System Medical Atrium. To schedule an appointment, please call 873-3484.