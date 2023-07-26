Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Pathologist to Medical Staff

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Josean Ramos, Pathologist, to its esteemed medical staff effective July 31, 2023.

Dr. Josean Ramos earned his Doctor of Medicine at UNIBE in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He completed his Pathology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL, where he served as the Chief Resident from 2020-2021. Dr. Ramos went on to complete his Hematopathology fellowship at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and his Surgical Pathology fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

In his personal time, Dr. Ramos enjoys the piano and keyboard, tennis, golf, and Latin dancing. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Ramos will join the Terrebonne General Health System Pathology team, where he will diagnose the presence and stage of diseases using laboratory techniques and patient specimens. His duties will include studying blood samples, running medical tests, operating laboratory equipment, analyzing test results, staying updated with advancements in pathology, and suggesting potential treatment options.

“We look forward to adding the expertise that Dr. Ramos will bring to our team of pathology experts,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “He will be a wonderful addition to our staff.”