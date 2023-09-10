Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Pulmonologist to Medical Staff

Terrebonne General Health System is thrilled to welcome Dr. Tania Kohal, Pulmonologist, to their staff. Dr. Kohal specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary disorders, such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disorders (COPD), and Lung Cancer. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Kohal will join the Terrebonne General Pulmonary Care team to provide pulmonary and critical care services.

Dr. Kohal attended the University of California in Berkeley, California, for her Bachelor of Science. She earned her medical degree from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (OUWB) and her residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She completed her pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.