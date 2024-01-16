Terrebonne General named one of America’s Best Hospitals for outpatient experience, patient safety, and emergency care

Terrebonne General Health System has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience, Patient Safety and Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare and meeting the highest healthcare standards. These prestigious awards recognize Terrebonne General for being one of the top hospitals in the nation that have demonstrated the highest level of quality care to their patients, with a special focus on the female experience. Terrebonne General ranked above the national average in patient experience, patient safety, and quality.

“Being recognized in three categories is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering the safest, highest quality care with utmost experience satisfaction to our patients,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO. “I commend our physicians and staff for working diligently to provide amazing care to our patients daily and want to congratulate them for achieving this outstanding accomplishment.”

The methodology used to select Terrebonne General as one of the Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates 13 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

“Not all hospitals can say they are the safest in the country, and by identifying those who are, the Women’s Choice Award is helping the female consumer identify the hospitals in her community that are dedicated to creating the safest patient experience,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.

“The recipients of the Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award have led the country by implementing safe practices that have ultimately saved lives,” said Passi. “This recognition is critical for women as they make over 80% of healthcare decisions and need to know they are putting themselves—and their family members—in the safest hands.”

Terrebonne General is one of 510 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Health System, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.