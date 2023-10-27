Terrebonne General names most recent Team Daisy Award recipients

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the most recent Team Daisy Award has been given to Admissions, Telemetry and the Cath Lab for going above and beyond. Cindy Hitt, Becky LeBoeuf, Nicole Smith, and Quiadukshae Matthews are pictured from their respective departments.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”

Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.