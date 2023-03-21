Terrebonne General physician selected for Louisiana Respiratory Care Advisory Board

Terrebonne General Health System announced that Dr. Ugochukwu “Ugo” Ezema has been selected by Governor John Bell Edwards to serve as one of the two physicians on the Louisiana Respiratory Care Advisory Board Committee. As a member of this Board, Dr. Ugo will be instrumental in providing recommendations and advice for regulating respiratory therapy in our state.

Dr. Ezema received his Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State University in 2009. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from St. Matthews School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, in 2015. He completed an internal medicine residency at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma in 2018 and his Pulmonary and Critical Care Program at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2021.