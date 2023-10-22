Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Clinic Receives Center of Excellence Award

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce the Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Clinic is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s highest achievement, the Wound Center of Excellence Award. Recipients of this prestigious award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a set period of time.

The Wound Center of Excellence Award distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical and operational benchmarks in several categories, including healing benchmarks and adherence to clinical practice pathways, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.

“This achievement reaffirms our mission through our partnership with RestorixHealth to improve the health and quality of life for those in our community with wounds,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are proud to be recognized for the outstanding care that our amazing staff provides its patients every day.”

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Clinic is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The center is staffed with clinicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options.

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Clinic is located at 8120 Main St., Suite 102 and is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call 985-873-4176.

Pictured with the Wound Center of Excellence Award are: Dr. Robert Cazayoux, Wound Care Provider, Cindy Duet, VP of Clinical Ancillary Services, Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO, Stephanie Revere, RestorixHealth Regional Director, Celeste Thibodaux, Wound Clinic Director, Laina LeBoeuf, NP, Wound Care Provider and Dr. Michael Isabelle, Wound Center Medical Director.