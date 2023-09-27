Terrebonne General’s Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, ONC, Receives Board Certification as the Only Oncology Nutrition Consultant in Louisiana

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce Board Certified Oncology Nutrition Specialist Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, ONC, has just added another certification to her name, Oncology Nutrition Consultant.

Allison is now the only Oncology Nutrition Consultant in the state of Louisiana. The requirements for this certification consist of a 250-hour Oncology Nutrition Consulting Certification Program. The program is comprised of four 10-week courses and a final exam. The education covers Naturopathic and Integrative oncology nutrition topics such as holistic and metabolic oncology nutrition therapy, nutrigenomics, medicinal therapeutic diets, phytonutrients, preventative oncology nutrition approaches, disease-specific nutrition therapy approaches, and nutritional psychology.

Allison Cazenave is a vital part of the comprehensive care given at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to all our cancer patients. She helps patients with their meal plans to boost health and reduce side effects caused by cancer and cancer treatments.

“Allison’s strong desire to provide patients with the best possible care and outcomes is one of the many reasons we are extremely proud to have Allison on our cancer care team as our Oncology Nutrition Consultant,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.