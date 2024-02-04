Terrebonne General’s Heidi Cehan, DipACLM, Receives Board Certification from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce Nurse Practitioner Heidi Cehan, DipACLM, is now a Board Certified Diplomat of the American College of Lifestyles Medicine; she will use her new certification to care for patients regarding wellness and coaching on lifestyle changes to improve overall health.

Lifestyle medicine is the medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle changes to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine uses the six pillars approach of the Lifestyle Medicine model, which are Nutrition, Physical Activity, Stress Management, Restorative Sleep, Social Connection, and Avoidance of Risky Substances.

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the medical professional society for physicians and other professionals dedicated to clinical and worksite practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system.

“Heidi’s strong desire to provide patients with the best possible care and outcomes as well as improve their overall health is one of the many reasons we are extremely proud to have Heidi as a provider in our organization,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Heidi sees pediatric patients at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, located at 325 Liberty Street, Houma, Louisiana. To schedule an appointment, call 985-850-6244. She also sees patients on the Terrebonne General Mobile CARE Clinic, which goes to locations throughout the region.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Health System, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.

To learn more about the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, visit www.lifestylemedicine.org.