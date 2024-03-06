Terrebonne General’s Nancy Faucheaux, APRN-BC, Gains Status as a Certified Geriatric Care Professional

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce Nurse Practitioner Nancy Faucheaux, APRN-BC, is now a Certified Geriatric Care Professional. Certified Geriatric Care Professional (CGCP) Certification is a comprehensive training program designed to equip healthcare professionals with insights for improving the quality of care provided to aging and complex patients.

To qualify for this certification, Faucheaux, an NP for 24 years, had to complete rigorous training in core geriatric care educational competency. This curriculum covers assessment, pharmacology, pain management, fall prevention, cognitive decline, psycho-social wellbeing, behaviors, patient empowerment, documentation, legal issues, transition of care, end-of-life care, and ethnogeriatrics. A minimum of four (4) years of focused experience with geriatric patients was also a prerequisite for Faucheaux’s achievement.

“Nancy’s ongoing commitment to advancing her skills and knowledge showcases her unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “This certification not only signifies her dedication to specialized geriatric care but also reflects our collective commitment to elevating the standard of care for our aging population.”

Faucheaux sees adult patients ages 18 years and older at Terrebonne General Internal Medicine Specialists at 8120 Main Street, Suite 301, Houma, Louisiana. To schedule an appointment, call 985-851-6653.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Health System, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.