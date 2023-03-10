Terrebonne Parish Council seeking citizens to serve on boards, committees, and commissions

UHN preserves the art of basket weaving with free workshopsMarch 9, 2023
The Terrebonne Parish Council is seeking individuals to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions designed to maintain and improve the quality of life in our community. The agencies in need of members are governmental or quasi-governmental organizations that require people who are familiar with each agency and are willing to give of their time and talents. The Parish Council will consider at its March 15, 2023, Regular Session meeting the following vacancies and appointments:
- RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 3A BOARD: One (1) expired term.
- RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 5 BOARD: One (1) expired term.
- RECREATION DISTRICT NO. 6 BOARD: One (1) vacancy and one (1) expired term.
- FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 5 BOARD: Two (2) expired terms.
- FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 6 BOARD: One (1) vacancy due to a resignation.
- FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 8 BOARD: Two (2) expired terms.
- BAYOU BLUE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT BOARD: One (1) expired term.
- COTEAU FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT BOARD: One (1) expired term.
- CHILDREN AND YOUTH SERVICES BOARD: Eleven (11) expired terms. (Each representing one of the following: Social Services, Education, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney, Department of Children and Family Services, Bayou Area Children Foundation, City Court, Terrebonne Recreation Department, Gulf Coast Teaching and Family Services, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish School Board).
- TERREBONNE PARISH TREE BOARD: Three (3) vacancies due to resignations.
- COASTAL ZONE MANAGEMENT: One (1) expired term.
- DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT: Two (2) expiring terms. (One representing each of the following: Downtown Merchants, and Arts and Humanities)
- HOUMA – TERREBONNE PUBLIC TRUST FINANCE: Two (2) expired terms.
- TEDA: Two (2) expired terms.
Interested individuals wishing to be appointed to a Recreation Board must be a resident of the Recreation District and be willing to attend regularly scheduled meetings to discuss and take action on matters pertaining to recreational facilities and activities therein.
Anyone nominating an individual or interested in serving on these boards should contact the Council Clerk’s Office (985-873-6519) or council@tpcg.org. Applicants should download and complete the application on the Parish’s webpage at http://www.tpcg.org under the Boards, Committees, and Commissions tab. The completed application should be returned to the Council Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Monday, March 13, 2023. A brief résumé and/or letter of interest in serving should also be submitted.