Terrebonne Parish Council seeking citizens to serve on boards, committees, and commissions

The Terrebonne Parish Council is seeking individuals to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions designed to maintain and improve the quality of life in our community. The agencies in need of members are governmental or quasi-governmental organizations that require people who are familiar with each agency and are willing to give of their time and talents. The Parish Council will consider at its March 15, 2023, Regular Session meeting the following vacancies and appointments:

Interested individuals wishing to be appointed to a Recreation Board must be a resident of the Recreation District and be willing to attend regularly scheduled meetings to discuss and take action on matters pertaining to recreational facilities and activities therein.

Anyone nominating an individual or interested in serving on these boards should contact the Council Clerk’s Office (985-873-6519) or council@tpcg.org. Applicants should download and complete the application on the Parish’s webpage at http://www.tpcg.org under the Boards, Committees, and Commissions tab. The completed application should be returned to the Council Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Monday, March 13, 2023. A brief résumé and/or letter of interest in serving should also be submitted.