Terrebonne Parish Library to host Job Fair

The Terrebonne Parish Library is scheduled to host their annual Job Fair at the Main Library on January 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can explore educational opportunities, jobs, and careers with partnering businesses and organizations in the community. There will be an opportunity for free professional headshots during the Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their resume, CV, or other related documents.

The job fair will feature local businesses with opportunities including Bollinger Shipyards, Lafourche Arc, Learning Bridge Center Institute, Options for Independence, P3 Global, Pelican Waste and Debris, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Louisiana Small Business Development Center, Sonoco, Oil States Industries, Raising Canes, and more.