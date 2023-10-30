Terrebonne Parish School District Honors Outstanding Principals of the Year

Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) proudly announced the Principals of the Year for the fiscal year 2025, recognizing exceptional leadership and dedication within the educational community.

The recipients are as follows:

Elementary Principal of the Year- Terez LeBlanc of Village East Elementary

Middle/Jr. High Principal of the Year- Juliette Gautreaux of Lacache Middle School

High School Principal of the Year Casannah Moses of H.L. Bourgeios High

Cheryl Degruise, TPSD Supervisor of Federal Programs, highlighted the significance of this recognition, stating, “Every year we recognize one principal and one teacher from each level. This year, the principals chosen have shown consistent growth in their school’s LEAP scores and are doing a tremendous job!”

The Principals of the Year, alongside the Teachers of the Year, will be officially celebrated at a ceremony scheduled for December 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Terrebonne High School Auditorium, where the outstanding contributions of these educational leaders will be acknowledged and applauded.

The Principals of the Year awards reflect the dedication and commitment demonstrated by these exceptional leaders, showcasing their efforts in ensuring academic growth and creating a nurturing learning environment within Terrebonne Parish schools.