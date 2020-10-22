The Best Stop to Expand with Opening of Wholesale Facility

After three years of planning and development, The Best Stop is pleased to announce that its $6 million wholesale distribution facility, located at 617 Highway 93 North Scott, La, is scheduled to open for business in early October.

The 15,000-square-foot facility is USDA-certified to distribute a range of wholesale products throughout all 50 U.S. states. Some of these products include boudin, smoked boudin, boudin mix, smoked sausage, andouille, tasso, rice dressing and deboned chicken. At opening, the wholesale facility will employ between seven and 10 employees, with plans to expand operations and create an estimated 20 new jobs for Lafayette parish.

“The City of Scott is very excited about the wholesale expansion project at The Best Stop,” said Mayor of Scott Jan-Scott Richard. “The economic engines of growth are investment and job creation. The investment [The Best Stop] has placed into our community paired with the additional jobs gives us a huge opportunity to showcase our recognition as the Boudin Capital of the World. … We look forward to our continued partnership with Best Stop and look forward to the added growth they will bring to our city for years to come.”

Fans of Cajun cuisine and loyal customers can expect to begin seeing their favorite The Best Stop products appearing in local and national grocery stores, restaurants and bars beginning in 2021. In the meantime, eager foodies can order The Best Stop products online with national delivery options or in-store at The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott or The Best Stop Express in Duson.

The Best Stop Supermarket, founded by Lawrence Menard and Robert Cormier in 1986, has served award-winning Cajun specialty meats and cuisine to the Acadiana region for over 30 years. Still a family business at heart, The Best Stop is now run by Robert Cormier’s four children, Dana, Damon, Nicky and Penny, and has since expanded to serve online shoppers in all 50 states.