The Louisiana State Bar Association recognized with prestigious Harrison Tweed Award

The Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) recently received the Harrison Tweed Award, a significant and important national honor, for its volunteer efforts to help impoverished citizens of our state with invaluable and needed legal services.

The LSBA was honored with the Harrison Tweed Award for its creation of innovative Legal Help Access Points. Made possible through a National Center for State Courts (NCSC) Justice for All grant, the Legal Help Access Points provide access to legal services in underserved areas of the state where civil legal in-person services and resources are further than a 45-minute drive. (The Louisiana Bar Foundation was the fiscal agent for the grant.) With assistance from local courts, public libraries, and non-profit community agencies, Harrisonburg, Lake Providence and Vidalia currently have access points. The LSBA’s Access to Justice Commission hopes to continue beyond the grant to establish access points throughout the state.

The Harrison Tweed Award recognizes the extraordinary achievements of state and local bar associations that develop or significantly expand projects or programs to increase access to civil legal services to persons living in poverty or criminal defense services to indigents, and is presented by the ABA’s Standing Committee on Legal Aid and Indigent Defense (SCLAID) and the National Legal Aid and Defender Association (NLADA).

“NLADA is honored to co-present this year’s Harrison Tweed Award to the Louisiana State Bar and the Louisiana Access to Justice Commission,” said Radhika Singh, Vice President, Civil Legal Services and Strategic Policy Initiatives for the National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA). “Harrison Tweed believed that legal aid was an obligation of the bar and essential to secure the success of the adversary system. Those of us who work to advance equal justice know that legal services are vital to securing justice and basic human needs, but remain inaccessible to so many. The efforts of the State Bar and Access to Justice Commission working together and partnering with others across to weave legal aid into the fabric of human services is an inspiration to all of us across the country.”