Thibodaux ALDI to host Grand Opening on July 13

Grocery store chain ALDI will open its doors in Thibodaux next week!

Located at 32 Rienzi Dr., the Thibodaux ALDI will serve as the city’s first and the state’s eighth store. ALDI is welcoming customers to celebrate the store’s Grand Opening on July 13 at 9:00 a.m., continuing to deliver on its promise to provide unbeatable savings and award-winning products.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running. We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Thibodaux and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping,” shared Heather Moore, Loxley Division Vice President.

The first Thibodaux ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How Louisiana Shoppers Can Save $20 on BBQ Essentials at ALDI

This summer, the national average cost for a Fourth of July cookout is $67.73. ALDI shoppers in Louisiana love grilling season, with 850,000 lbs. of its Family Pack Chicken Breasts sold in the region annually (enough to feed everyone at Caesars Superdome 10 times over!). Taking the heat off wallets, shoppers can get all their summer cooking essentials from ALDI for $46.86, which is $20+ less than the national average.

Louisiana shoppers are invited to partake in the Cookout Kickback Sweepstakes from now through July 11 for a chance to win a gift card valued at $20.87, the exact difference between the AFBF national average ($67.73) and the average cost of the same items at ALDI ($46.86).