Thibodaux Chamber Celebrates 2023 Outstanding Individuals and Businesses

Chauvin Brothers, Inc. Grows into Fifth Generation of Leadership
January 23, 2024
Chauvin Brothers, Inc. Grows into Fifth Generation of Leadership
January 23, 2024

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Banquet and Dinner on January 18, 2024 in the Nicholls State University Cotillion Ballroom. The evening celebrated outstanding achievements of individuals and businesses.


Congratulations to the following recipients who were recognized at the annual banquet:

2023 Business of the Year: REV|REV Business

2023 Small Business of the Year: Tiger Rock Martial Arts


2023 Member of the year: Chabert Insurance Agency


2023 Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffmann Music’s Unsung Hero: Keith Ledet

2023 Teenager of the Year: Claire Bolton


2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Buddy Ledet

To view the 2023 award winner videos click here. The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce connects the community in three ways: promoting free enterprise, building relationships within the community, and acting as a resources to the younger generation through mentorship. Learn more about the organization here.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 23, 2024

Chauvin Brothers, Inc. Grows into Fifth Generation of Leadership

Read more