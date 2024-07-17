Thibodaux Chamber hosts breakfast with Representative Bryan Fontenot

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announced its upcoming Business at Breakfast event on August 1, 2024, featuring Louisiana State Representative Bryan Fontenot, who represents District #55. This event promises to provide attendees with a thorough review of the 2024 legislative session, highlighting significant developments and their potential impacts on the community and local businesses.

Representative Fontenot will delve into critical topics, including the Constitutional Convention, Governor Landry’s vetoed bills, and the newly proposed congressional maps that affect Thibodaux. This is a valuable opportunity for local business owners and community members to gain insights into the legislative changes and understand how these updates might influence the local landscape.

The event will take place at The Oaks of Thibodaux, located at 108 St Patrick Street. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m., with a buffet breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program at 7:45 a.m.. The fees for admission are $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Don’t miss this chance to engage with Representative Fontenot and other community leaders while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Register now online.