Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce to host Young Professionals Mixer and Networking Event

Two confident business man shaking hands during a meeting in the office, success, dealing, greeting and partner concept

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce has announced an exciting opportunity for young professionals to expand their networks and foster career growth. The Young Professionals Mixer and Networking Event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Danos, located at 3878 W. Main St. Gray, LA.

This exclusive event aims to bring together ambitious individuals under the age of 40 from various industries. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded peers, exchange innovative ideas, and establish valuable connections that could propel their careers forward.


“The Young Professionals Mixer and Networking Event provides a platform for young professionals to enhance their professional networks and cultivate meaningful relationships within our community,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free of charge for professionals under 40; however, registration is required to attend. Register online for this event and secure your spot. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards to facilitate networking opportunities.

