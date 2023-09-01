Thibodaux Regional Health System Welcomes Dr. Hadi Elias, Interventional Cardiologist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux, Louisiana- August 31, 2023 – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Hadi Elias, Interventional Cardiologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Elias is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic located at 602 North Acadia Road, Suite 101, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4993.

Dr. Elias earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. Additionally, Dr. Elias completed a Fellowship in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Cardiology.

Having trained in a community-based center for Fellowship, Dr. Elias appreciates that the close-knit nature of a small community like Thibodaux fosters a strong doctor-patient relationship and chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional as this aligns with his desire to enhance the delivery of high quality care to patients.