Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Kimberly S. Dalmau, Gastroenterology, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Kimberly S. Dalmau, MD, gastroenterology, to the active medical staff. She has joined Dr. Pasam Rao at Thibodaux Regional Gastroenterology Clinic located at 604 North Acadia Road, Suite 410, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4120.

Dr. Dalmau received her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her Internship and Residency in internal medicine at Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans and completed a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Louisiana State University in New Orleans.

Dr. Dalmau is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of many digestive conditions such as GERD, diverticulitis, peptic ulcer disease, and IBS as well as colon cancer prevention and colonoscopy.