Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Nicole Branley, Pediatrician, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nicole Branley, Pediatrician, to the active medical staff. Dr. Branley is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pediatric Clinic located 602 North Acadia Road, Suite 100, Thibodaux, (985) 447-9045.

A native of Thibodaux, Dr. Branley earned her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and received her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She completed her Residency in Pediatrics at Stanford Pediatrics Residency Program in California. Dr. Branley also earned a master’s degree in public health from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Specializing in health and wellness care for children from birth to age 18, Dr. Branley is well-trained in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of illnesses and conditions including preventative care, common childhood illnesses and conditions, well care visits/checkups, health screenings, developmental assessments, nutrition guidance and newborn care.

“Dr. Branley chose to return to Thibodaux for the privilege of serving her home community. She is excited to be back and humbled by this opportunity to work with local patients and their families. Dr. Branley looks forward to making lasting relationships and helping to foster the health and well-being of her patients.”