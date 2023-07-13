Thibodaux’s new ALDI is now open!

Thibodaux’s brand-new ALDI has officially opened to costumers! The new grocery celebrated its Grand Opening today, July 13, 2023 with a ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. This store will serve as the city’s first and the state’s eighth location, continuing to deliver on its promise to provide unbeatable savings and award-winning products.

In celebration of this opening, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Thibodaux’s ALDI will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, offering fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

This is not the only new development coming to the Terrebonne/Lafourche area– construction has begun on an ALDI location at 1520 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma. Construction on this project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Make sure to get out and enjoy ALDI’s special offerings and deals today!