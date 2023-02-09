Thomas Pitre III Sworn in as GLPC Seat B Commissioner

Newly elected Port Commissioner Thomas “Tom” Pitre III was formally sworn into office by Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell today, February 8, 2023, officially taking his place at Seat B during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting.

Commissioner Pitre was the only candidate to qualify for Seat B, winning unopposed in advance of the March 25, 2023, special election. Pitre was previously appointed to Seat B to fill the spot that had been held by Johnny Ordonne.

Board President Chuckie Cheramie welcomed the board’s newest elected member, saying, “We are more than happy to have you on board.”

Executive Director Chett Chiasson added, “We congratulate Tom and look forward to working with him into the future as he moves from being an appointee to an elected port commissioner.”

Tom Pitre is a well-known business leader in the community, running family business Tom’s Service Station in Golden Meadow. He and his wife Hope have three children and seven grandchildren.