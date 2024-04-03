Three from LPSO Receive Heart of Law Enforcement Awards

Sheriff Craig Webre announced three members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office were recently recognized at a statewide award ceremony. Major Lafate Day, Deputy Erica Plaisance, and Deputy Michael Jenkins were honored with Heart of Law Enforcement Awards, presented by the Beyond the Badge organization, in a ceremony in Baton Rouge. A total of 15 officers from 11 agencies across the state were honored at the event on March 12, 2024.

Major Day was recognized for an act of kindness and generosity in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Eighteen months after Ida struck Lafourche Parish, a local family was still displaced from their home, living in a makeshift shelter of tarps and other items. After seeking out other options, Major Day ultimately donated a camper to the family to restore some sense of security and stability. He also worked with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit to have a wheelchair access ramp constructed for the camper. As stated in his nomination, this is just the tip of the iceberg for Major Day. He can often be found volunteering in the community.

Deputy Plaisance and Deputy Jenkins were also honored for an act of kindness, this one involving a toddler. A young boy had contacted 911 because he had not purchased a gift for his brother’s birthday, and wanted to see if deputies could pass by since the two-year-old loved law enforcement officers. Using this as a teachable moment, the communications deputy advised the boy on the proper use of 911, but she assured him she would let deputies in the area know. Deputy Plaisance and Deputy Jenkins responded to the call. They purchased a Paw Patrol police toy at a local store using their own money before heading to the boy’s home where they were the life of the party. They arrived with overhead lights activated and parked in front of the home to surprise the 2-year-old. The boy’s mother took him outside to meet the deputies, receive his gift, and take some memorable photos.

Sheriff Craig Webre said, “These officers are shining examples for their law enforcement brethren. I am proud to say I work alongside some of the best law enforcement professionals in the world, and these individuals are a testament to that.”

The annual ceremony, held on March 12, 2024, was attended by dozens of esteemed guests, including state elected officials including Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, area police chiefs and sheriffs. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was the keynote speaker for the event.

Major Cortrell Davis (2018) and Sergeant Keniyelle Frank (2022) are the other members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to have received the award.

Beyond the Badge was incorporated in April of 2016 and is operated entirely by citizen volunteers and funded by corporate and private donations. Baton Rouge resident Linda Hull created the non-profit organization to recognize law enforcement officers for acts of kindness that go beyond their duties. Nominations of officers for Beyond the Badge’s Heart of Law Enforcement award can be made throughout the year. Members of the general public or law enforcement agencies can submit nominations online at BeyondTheBadgeLouisiana.org. Nominations are accepted until January 31 for acts performed during the previous calendar year.