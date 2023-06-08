Topeka Sanders-Stansbury, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

June 8, 2023

Topeka Sanders-Stansbury, RN, has won the latest Daisy Award. She has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for six years. Sanders-Stansbury is a hybrid nurse and works in the PACU and Outpatient Pavilion.


“It is truly an honor to receive the Daisy Award. I am blessed that I could make a difference in patients and their families lives. The smallest acts of kindness and compassion can make the greatest impact,” she said.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:

Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361
