TPL to host free seminar series for entrepreneurs

The Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center are partnering to host a free seminar series for entrepreneurs, Starting & Financing Your Small Business. The three part event series will take place at the Main Library Branch at 10 a.m. on the following dates:

The LSBDC is funded in part though a corporative agreement with U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, and participating universities. For more information, contact Kati Callais at 985-876-5861 ext. 233 or kcallais@mytpl.org. The Main Library Branch is located at 151 Library Drive in Houma, meetings will take place in D.E. Room. Registration is not required.