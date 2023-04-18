Two upcoming Second Chance Career and Resource Fairs scheduled

In honor of Second Chance Month, Louisiana Workforce Commission with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections is hosting two local Second Chance Career and Resource Fairs. Fair will take place in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

According to The National Reentry Resource Center, each April, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs celebrates Second Chance Month, recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration each year. Second Chance Month aims to inform and highlight the many opportunities for state, local, and tribal governments and community-based service providers to build meaningful second chances for our returning community members.

The Terrebonne Parish Second Chance Career and Resource Fair is scheduled for April 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret St, in Houma. The fair is open to all job seekers in Terrebonne Parish. Contact Hire_houma@lwc.la.gov or call 985-876-8990 for more information.

The Lafourche Parish Second Chance Career and Resource Fair is scheduled for April 27, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Warren J Harang Municipal Auditorium located at 310 N Canal Blvd, in Thibodaux. This fair is open to all job seekers in Lafourche Parish. Contact Hire_houma@lwc.la.gov or call 985-876-8990 for more information.