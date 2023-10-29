Unlocking the Future: Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce hosts Business at Breakfast Event Featuring Artificial Intelligence Expert

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is set to host a morning of insight and innovation on November 15, 2023, as they welcome Dax Duet, a distinguished expert from Fletcher Technical Community College, to discuss the transformative world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). At this month’s Business at Breakfast event, the topic is ‘Mastering AI: A Deep Dive Into Artificial Intelligence,’ where Duet will discuss the intelligence that is reshaping industries and personal experiences alike.

Taking place at The Oaks of Thibodaux, doors will open at 7:15 a.m., followed by a buffet starting at 7:30 a.m.. The program is scheduled to kick off promptly at 7:50 a.m., ensuring a morning filled with education and networking opportunities.

Attendees will discover how AI reshapes industries, unlocks new business opportunities, and enhances everyday life. Whether you’re a business owner seeking AI solutions or simply curious about how AI can improve personal experiences, this event is for you.

The event is open to members and potential members. The cost for members is $20 and the cost for non-members is $30. Register for the event online.