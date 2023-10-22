Upcoming Career and Resource Fairs in Houma and Thibodaux

The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole are co-hosting two career and resource fairs in Houma and Thibodaux, Louisiana during the month of October.

The Houma event will be held on October 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret St, Houma, Louisiana. The Thibodaux Event will take place at the Warren J. Harrang Municipal Auditorium located at 310 N. Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA on October 31, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both locations are free and open to the public.

Organizers believe that “in working together to bring the Bayou Region Career and Resource Fairs to our communities, we provide the opportunity to create a holistic approach as a one stop shop for employment opportunities and needed resources together in one location.”

If you are interested in participating as an employer or resource provider, please contact lfanguy@lwc.la.gov or hester.serrano@la.gov.