WBA accepting nominations for Athena Leadership Award

The Women’s Business Bayou Region announced that applications are open for the Athena Leadership Award. The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates exemplary leadership and is reflective of a quote by Plato: What is honored in a country will be cultivated there. Over 6,000 recipients have been honored with the ATHENA Leadership Award since the program’s inception in 1982.

Presented to leaders across professional sectors, the ATHENA Leadership Award’s rich history, international scope and focus on mentorship distinguish it as one of the most prestigious leadership awards one can receive.

ATHENA Leadership Award Nominees must meet each of the following three criteria:

Demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession.

Provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community.

Actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.

ATHENA Leadership Award Nominees may represent either the profit or not-for-profit sector.

Previous ATHENA Leadership Award Recipients are not eligible for nomination, however, past nominees may be nominated again.

There is no minimum or maximum age qualification that must be met by ATHENA Leadership Award Nominees.

You are encouraged to work closely with your nominee to complete their nomination.

Nominations for the ATHENA Leadership Award must be submitted using this nomination form and format.

You may include supporting documents (articles, testimonials, etc) with your completed nomination form.

Please include a quality photograph of the nominee.

A Selection Committee, made up of a diverse group of professionals, will review all nominations and select the ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient. Return completed form by May 5, 2023 to info@bayouregionwba.org or 6133 LA. 311, Houma, LA 70360.