WBA Awards College Scholarships

The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region recently awarded its college scholarships of $1,000 each to Molly Freeman and Cadence Luquette from a field of 11 candidates and will present its annual Athena Award June 14 at an event celebrating a business or community leader who is excelling professionally and works to mentor or support women in their journeys.

Freeman is a graduating senior from Central Lafourche High School. With a 4.25 GPA, a 29 on the ACT and several school and community activities including leadership roles in the National Honor Society, Trojan Lancer Marching Band and volunteering with Fete De Musique and Hurricane Ida recovery Freeman has a head start on her college career, having taken six dual-enrollment courses in high school. She plans to attend Louisiana State University to study psychology with a concentration in cognitive neuroscience so she can specialize in child development in her psychological career.

Luquette, a graduating senior from Terrebonne High School, with a 4.3 GPA and a 29 on the ACT, is ranked second in her class. Active with leadership positions in the Crimson Pride Band and Crimson Belles, Luquette’s volunteerism extended to Relay for Life, the Hercules/TARC Mardi Gras Dinner, and others. She has taken 40 college credit hours in high school through Nicholls State University, where she will enroll this fall. She plans to study business with a minor in geology to become a buyer and appraiser of gemstones and minerals with a goal of owning her own jewelry store – a passion she discovered by taking geology.

“WBA selection committee had a very difficult time determining this year’s scholarship recipients. There were so many great applications.,” said Nicol Montiville, WBA Chairwoman.

The Athena Award Reception, celebrating both the award winner and nominees, will be held at 6 p.m. June 14, 2023, at Ellendale Country Club. Past Athena Award recipient Arlanda Williams will be the featured speaker. Contact the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce for more information 985-876-5600 or info@houmachamber.com