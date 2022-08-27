Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opens registration for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off

Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opened registration for the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, set for Friday, November 11. The annual event is a culinary showcase of cuisine prepared by 30 plus teams in the culturally rich setting of Downtown Thibodaux. Organizers are accepting registration for teams to participate in the cooking competition to showcase their Louisiana inspired dishes.

Registration for the cook off is $100 per team, and $150 for those who register after Tuesday, October 11. All dishes must be Louisiana inspired, with each team preparing a minimum of 100 sample-sized cups. Teams must consist of no more than 4 members, wristbands will be provided upon arrival. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the cook-off.

Team registration forms can be downloaded and returned to the Thibodaux Main Street office, located at 409 B West 3rd Street. Registration must be completed by Friday, October 28. Spots are limited and will only be secured with payment. For more information, visit Thibodaux Main Street Inc. on Facebook.