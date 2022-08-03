2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk

Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux.

Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.

The October 29 lineup will bring the following to the stage:

Ludacris

David Shaw

Dumpstaphunk

DJ Spin

Little John & The Dirty Clarks

Icarus Jones

LVVRS

Reese & Peyton

The festival also features a Kid Korner that includes face painting, family-friendly activities and games. To volunteer or to buy tickets, visit acadiamusicfest.net.