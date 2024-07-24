2024 Bayou Arts Fest ‘Culture Collective’ Embraces Cultural Diversity

The Bayou Regional Arts Council celebrates the Bayou’s blend of cultures by featuring the ‘Culture Collective’ at the 2024 Bayou Arts Fest.

The Bayou region reflects a rich mix of cultures, resulting in a unique and diverse experience. Director Genie Ardoin fondly recalls her heritage and upbringing, particularly the handmade Corn Shuck Dolls crafted by her relatives. She emphasizes the importance of preserving these traditions for future generations, stating, “If we can begin to showcase cultures in a way that appeals to our youth, perhaps we can find a way to continue these traditions.”

The Culture Collective, supported by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Foundation Legacy Grant, embodies this vision. As part of the Bayou Arts Fest, it will provide an immersive experience, allowing festival-goers to delve into the flavors, rhythms, and traditions of the cultures that define our community. Highlights will include drum circles, basket weaving, and more, presented by locals eager to share their cultural heritage. Those interested in showcasing and celebrating their cultures can contact Genie Ardoin at director@bayouarts.org or Jason Serrano at jasonserrano@aol.com.

The Bayou Arts Fest, hosted by Explore Houma, will take place in downtown Houma on October 11 and 12. This event seeks to promote local arts and embrace our area’s diversity through the presentation, entertainment, and artwork of local artists. The 2023 fest attracted 15,000 people and it is expected for that number to grow this year. The list of performers and schedule will be announced soon. Vendor applications are now being accepted, but space is limited. Applications can be accessed here.