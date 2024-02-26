2nd Annual Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade to roll in Golden Meadow this March

The 2nd Annual Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade will roll in Golden Meadow on March 16, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m, hosted by the Lafourche Concerts and Events Club.

“With the success of our Krewe des Couyons Mardi Gras parade and other family-friendly parades in lower Lafourche, Particularly Golden Meadow, our club has decided to bring the first Irish Italian parade to town,” reads an official statement from the Lafourche Concerts and Events Club. “We’re going to use the same popular ‘ride what you have’ homemade float and golf carts format that we use for the Couyons parade. As always, our parade is open to all ages, anyone can ride!”

The Irish-Italian Parade is famous for tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew. Riders can fill out the official order form below to purchase throws from Matrana’s Produce. The Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade is only $20 per rider, and families can bring anything to the parade as their float– if it rolls, it rides! To sign up to ride, please message the Lafourche Concerts and Events Club on Facebook.

Come out and enjoy a day of family fun, and stay tuned to Facebook for more information!