The 30th Annual Thibodeauxville Fall Festival returns Saturday, November 12! There is still time for volunteer opportunities and to get your duck tickets!

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival began in 1992 as a way to bring the community together in Thibodaux’s historic downtown area. Since the first festival, it has grown from just 13 arts and food vendors to 180 vendors and over 15,000 festival goers! The festival opens at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. that’s filled with activities such as the Thibodeauxville Duck Race in Bayou Lafourche, live music, and a car show that features trucks, antique vehicles, hot rods, sports cars, and more! Not only do residents come out to celebrate the beauty of Downtown Thibodaux, but it also attracts festival-goers from across the region!

Hosted by the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, the festival has been a staple since its inception. The chamber is seeking volunteers! Volunteers will need to meet at the info booth located on the corner of St. Philip and 3rd Street at designated times. Interested in volunteering? Click here! Also, don’t forget to get your duck tickets which are only $5! To get tickets, stop by the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce located at 318 East Bayou Road or call (985) 446-1187.

The November 12 festival is free admission and will have a free shuttle service! Come out for three stages filled with fantastic local music! Stage A will have Waylon Thibodeaux and Bucktown All Stars, Stage B will have the Cajun Music Preservation Allstars, an Open Cajun Jam, and The Revelers, and Stage C will have Thibodaux Family Church Christian Music. The duck races, sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System, begin at 4:00 p.m. along Bayou Lafourche. The car show registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., judging begins at 1:00 p.m., and awards will be at 3:00 p.m. To stay up to date, follow the festival on Facebook!