3rd Annual Music Fest celebrating Grand Isle’s Hurricane Ida recovery to return this July

GRAND ISLE, La. – The third annual Island Strong Music Fest celebrates Grand Isle’s recovery with a live music festival on July 18-20, 2024.

The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths and various other vendors that will support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. All proceeds go to rebuilding Grand Isle’s recreational facilities and other projects vital to the town’s recovery. The festival will take place at the Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion at 4500 LA Highway 1 in Grand Isle.

“The spirit of Grand Isle is alive and well. In its third year, Island Strong Music Fest celebrates the resilience of our community and helps raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done for our island to fully come back,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “Come on down to enjoy some live music and great food on the island.”

Music lineup:

Thursday, July 18, 2024 4:30 – 7:30 PM – Whiskey Bent 8:00 – 11:00 PM – Junior Lacrosse

Friday, July 19, 2024 2:00 – 4:00 PM – Dustin Lee Guedry 4:30 – 7:30 PM – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition 8:00 – 11:00 PM – After Party (New Orleans)

Saturday, July 20, 2024 12:00 – 2:00PM – Aaron Foret Band 2:30 – 4:30PM – JP Bourgeois Band 5:00 – 7:30PM – Shorts in December 8:30 – 11:00 PM – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys



Entrance to the festival is by donation. Thursday is $10.00 and Friday and Saturday is $15.00. Weekend Bracelets are $30.00. Kids 12 and under are free.

Island Strong Beach Fest was organized by the town of Grand Isle, Councilman Brian Barthelemy, his wife Dana Barthelemy and Matt Rivere to help in the island’s recovery.

All donations will go towards various projects across Grand Isle to help our community thrive and keep us moving forward. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact the festival at islandstrongmusicfest@gmail.com. More information at www.islandstrongmusicfest.com.