8 Seconds to Glory: August 17 Championship Bull Riding Event for Cancer Awareness

8 Seconds To Glory Championship Bull Riding event, which benefits Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, will be hosted on Saturday, August 17.

The event will take place at the Harang Auditorium, formerly Thibodaux Civic Center), at 310 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux. The day promises an exciting evening of bull riding and aims to raise awareness about cancer and the importance of early detection.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. The event will feature more than thirty professional bull riders from across the country. Attendees can expect an action-packed evening filled with bull riding performances. Ticket prices range from $26.00 to $41.00, and kids 12 and under are $8.00.

James Pierce, the organizer of the event, expressed his personal tie to the cause. Not only did he see a friend battling cancer, but he was also diagnosed. He said the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center played a vital role in saving his life and is a walking reminder that early detection can save lives. The enjoyable event celebrates and supports early detection while raising awareness in the community.

Pierce’s commitment to raising awareness about cancer and the significance of timely detection is evident in the event’s focus on promoting education alongside entertainment. Tickets can be purchased here.