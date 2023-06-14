8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding coming to Thibodaux this August

8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding is coming to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux on August 19, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event will host more than thirty professional bull riders from all over the country, including states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Several local bull riders from Louisiana will be highlighted in the event as well.

The event organizer, James Pierce, spoke with the Times of Houma/Thibodaux in a previous article published in January 2023 about the significance of the rodeo partnering with the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center for this event. “I had a friend who survived cancer, and then I was diagnosed myself,” said Pierce. “The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center saved my life. I am living proof of our motto that early detection does save lives, so we really want to host a fun event that is also educational for our community.”

Stay tuned for when tickets go on sale. For more information about the upcoming 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding event, please visit their official Facebook page.