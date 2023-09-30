Early Voting
Early Voting is Sept. 30 - Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday) Locally, you can vote at these locations: TERREBONNE: Registrar of Voters, 8026 Main St. Houma LAFOURCHE: […]
Early Voting is Sept. 30 - Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday) Locally, you can vote at these locations: TERREBONNE: Registrar of Voters, 8026 Main St. Houma LAFOURCHE: […]
The Terrebonne Parish Department of Planning and Zoning and the Department of Community Development will host two public hearings to collect input on post-Ida recovery priorities. […]
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the National Night Out Against Crime scheduled for Tuesday, October […]
Dr. Loren C. Scott, Louisiana Economist and Professor Emeritus at Louisiana State University, will present his “Louisiana Economic Outlook for 2024-2025” at the South Central Industrial Association […]
Learn about the impact of suicide prevention for domestic violence survivors from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish […]
Join the Foundation for Terrebonne General on October 5, 2023 for the 11th Annual Rooftop fundraiser supporting health and wellness programs in South Louisiana. Our Rooftop […]
La Fete Des Vieux Temps will take place October 6-8, 2023 in Raceland.
Ready for some good food, good music, and good FUN? The Dularge Fair IS BACK! The fair will take place on October 6-8, 2023, at its […]
Come out to the Downtown Houma Marina for this monthly outdoor farmers Market and craft show. The market features many local vendors selling lots of local […]
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 7 […]
Shop over 220 indoor craft vendors at the 10th Craftin' Cajuns Marketplace. For more information, please visit their Facebook.
Read local and shop local at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Books for the Bayou 2023 event on Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 […]
Get ready to boogie! Rhodes & Rhodes Productions and Flanagans Restaurant present their "Brunch Jukebox Showcase," a unique, interactive dining experience to help raise money to […]
Get ready Houma! Maw Maw Walker 2023 will kick off this year at the Downtown Houma Bandstand, starting with the Best Dressed Maw Maw and Paw […]
Come out to the Zion Baptist Church at 120 Hileah Ave in Houma for trunk or treat, including the best trunk decoration contest and more. RSVP […]
Adrian Naquin will host a fundraiser workshop on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. This course will examine the techniques and understanding of perspective […]
Come out for a free monthly series with Thomas Nguyen, owner of Body by Thomas Restaurant, as he covers various topics relating to health and wellness […]
End Domestic Violence Series 2: Wednesday, October 11, 2023: Hear about the various resources for abused women offered at The Haven, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at […]
Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating tale of love, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a community as The Nicholls Players proudly present “Evangeline: The […]
Bayou Community Foundation and Second Harvest are honored to host the 2023 “Bayou Region Hunger Summit" on October 12, during which representatives of local food banks, […]
Award-winning novelist Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be the guest lecturer for the 2023 Fletcher Lecture Series set to take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Nicholls […]
Come out to Kemper Williams Park in Patterson from October 13-15, 2023 for Camping for a Cure's annual event to raise money for the Mary Bird […]
Come out and celebrate the 50th annual Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay where volunteers cook and serve nearly 500 gallons of gumbo. The action packed weekend […]
I Love The 80’s To Death Mystery Dinner will kick off with cocktails at a cash bar followed by the show at 7 p.m. Totally awesome […]
Vandebilt Catholic is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year, Terrier in the Kolb Center on campus. The tailgate-themed format will be set […]
Join Bayou Terrebonne Distillers this Friday at the distillery to help raise money for the funeral expenses of Cajun fiddle player Bobby Pelligrin. Sista Slick and […]
Statewide Election Daywww.GeauxVote.com
The Kiwanis Club of Houma will be hosting its third annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival at the courthouse square Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. […]
Mike Cape Music will be performing at the outdoor family-friendly, free event at Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. Bring your fold-out chairs and get ready to enjoy […]
Come swap plants and cuttings at Downtown Jeaux! Bring some and take some. This great event will take place on the new plaza!
Candlelight Vigil: Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Terrebonne Courthouse Square at 6:00 p.m.
Come enjoy a light lunch and learn more about how to prevent and spot breast cancer this week. Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Thibodaux Regional Multi-Speciality Clinic […]
Bayou Industrial Group is excited to announce their Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships, presented by REV/REV Business. The event will take place at the Nicholls […]
The Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Houma. There will be live music from […]
Buquet Pavilion, Southdown Plantation The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Annual Cornhole Challenge. Celebrate the Fall season […]
Candlelight Vigil: Tuesday, October 19, 2023: Lafourche Central Market at 6:00 p.m.
South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center grounds The Rougarou welcomes all to attend this popular family-friendly festival to celebrate our culture […]
Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, Houma $10 general admission, $25 VIP balcony viewing! Doors open at 5pm! Tickets available at the door or through Eventbrite. Come early to […]
Living Word Church invites you to the Pumpkin Dash 1/2 Mile and Pumpkin Dash 5K. Registration will begin at 2pm. Food and drinks will be provided […]
Come out for a 1.5 mile fun run with awards, a costume contest, and more. The race will begin in the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center […]
Join the launch party at the Explore Houma Visitors Center in Gray. With over 40 geocache locations to find, Explore Houma offers one of only 50 […]
This unique event, sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System, is designed to empower women by addressing their specific health needs. Two distinguished keynote speakers will share […]
The local children’s museum will be marking their 10th anniversary on October 21, 2023 with their mascot Coco’s Birthday Carnival from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at their […]
Bring your little to Trunk or Treat at the Lafourche Central Market at 4484 Highway 1, Raceland! There will be trick or treating, food, music and […]
Krewe Des Bebettes Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will roll from Armand Street to Golden Meadow Oakridge […]
Mudbug Brewery, Thibodaux Hope for Animals, a dedicated no-kill rescue organization, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Barktoberfest event, set to be the bark of the […]
We hope that you are making your plan to join us on Sunday Night, October 22, as we dedicate our new building and celebrate together all […]
Vandebilt Catholic HOPE Buddies presents their free event, Treats at the Track. Come enjoy fun fames, face painting, music, treats, and much more at 209 S. […]
Taking place on Tuesday, October 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Cajundome and Convention Center in Lafayette, the summit promises a day filled […]
Municipal Auditorium, Houma Over 50+ employers in multiple industries & various resource organizations will be there.
Big Mike's BBQ, Thibodaux NAMASTE friends! Register to enjoy an hour-long VINYASA YOGA co-hosted by Everlimitless yoga studio in our vibrant beer garden! Stay after to […]
Come out to the TPPL Main Library for Carnival Night! Enjoy games, prizes, family fun, and more.
October 25, 26, and 27, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m: 500 Corporate Drive in Houma.
Please join the Thibodaux Regional Health System for a morning of complimentary screenings, light refreshments, and information about diabetes, cancer, heart care, physical activity, overall health […]
Explore the different legal options you have for Domestic Violence Abuse from Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library North […]
Rendezvous, Thibodaux Prepare for a night filled with laughter as Rendezvous presents a Comedy Night featuring multiple hilarious comedians. Get ready to be entertained, uplifted, and […]
The French Food Festival will take place in Larose from October 27-29, 2023.
Join the Bayou Country Children's Museum for spooktacular fun at the Bitty BOOseum! Bring your little one to enjoy crafts, games, and, most importantly, treats! Purchase […]
Please join Fletcher on Friday, for their Fall Fest Trunk-R-Treat event at their main campus in Schriever. Hay rides, inflatables, food, face painting, trick-or-treating, and pumpkin […]
The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild will host a reception on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to honor their October Artist of the Month, […]
Friday, October 27, 2023: Bring your little ghosts & ghouls to Downtown Thibodaux for a fun (& free) evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses!
Lockport Rec CenterThere will be a hayride, maze, and other activities. All ages welcomed. $5 per person.
SAVE THE DATE! Explore Houma has officially merged the White Boot Stroll with the Bayou Arts Fest and Voice of the Wetlands to bring you one […]
Explore Houma has officially merged the White Boot Stroll with the Bayou Arts Fest and Voice of the Wetlands to bring you one jammin’ festival surrounding […]
Ochsner St. Anne is having their annual Trick or treating on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. in the back parking lot at the […]
The Acadia Music Fest will feature MJ Dardar Band, The Runtz, Icarus Jones, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, George Birge, Niko Moon, Better Than Ezra, […]
City of Thibodaux Recreation Department will host a trunk or treat at 151 Peltier Park Drive to raise awareness for Autism/Special Needs community members.
The Broadway Rehab and Living Center will be hosting their Halloween Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28 in the front parking lot from 3 to 6 […]
Lockport Rec CenterThere will be a hayride, maze, and other activities. All ages welcomed. $5 contribution per person.
Houma Pumpkin Patch, Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Houma The Houma Pumpkin Patch Cook-Off will take place from 11:30am-1pm at the Patch! Tickets are $12. […]
We Inspire LA presents their 2nd annual Boo on the Bayou Festival, at Dumas Auditorium in Houma. Come out for trick or treating, food, fun, games, […]
Come out to Living Word Church at 1916 Highway 311 for a pumpkin patch and petting zoo for $5 per person.
The Krewe of Cleopatra presents Mona's Kids at Heart Trick or Treat event in the Houma Courthouse Square. Bring your children for an evening of fun […]
Over 50+ employers in multiple industries & various resource organizations will be there.
Join us for this community safety event, featuring over 60 Trunk-or-Treat booths, dress up in yourself and the kids on their favorite costume, and come have […]
Fletcher Technical Community College will host a BEAMS (Business, Education, Arts, Math, and Science) focused Career Fair on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. […]
Outside & In, 623 Corporate Drive, Houma Oh by gosh by golly, it's time for mistletoe and holly! Join us November 2nd to kick off the […]
Come out to the Downtown Houma Marina for this monthly outdoor farmers Market and craft show. The market features many local vendors selling lots of local […]
Southdown Plantation's Marketplace will include over 300 booths of holiday and seasonal decor, unique gifts, gourmet food, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, […]
The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library System will host their Annual Spelling Bee on November 4, 2023 at the Main Library! Come out and test […]
Warren J Harang Auditorium Lafourche Arc is proud to present their newest event celebrating 60 years in service of the community: the BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues […]