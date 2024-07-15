Capture Your Professional Headshot at the Bayou Region Incubator

Visuals By Duke is teaming up with the Bayou Region Incubator to provide professionals with an opportunity to enhance their professional image.

From July 17th to 19th, Visuals by Duke will offer 15-minute photo sessions at the Bayou Region Incubator located at 203 West Second Street, Thibodaux, LA.

These sessions are designed to provide individuals with two expertly retouched headshots at the affordable price of $50 per session. The convenience of the 15-minute appointments from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM allows professionals to easily fit the opportunity into their schedules.

Visuals by Duke Owner and CEO said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Bayou Region and the Bayou Regional Incubator and to provide my services to the community!”

For businesses needing five or more headshots, Visuals by Duke is offering customized pricing and arrangements tailored to specific requirements. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to provide their employees with high-quality headshots for a professional and cohesive look.

To take advantage of this headshot event, professionals are encouraged to reserve their session today by contacting visualsbyduke@gmail.com or calling (985) 413-2672. Additionally, more information can be found here.