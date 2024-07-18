A “Summer Night” You Won’t Forget: Thibodaux Playhouse Presents Grease July 26

If you’re looking for a trip back to the vibrant era of the 1950s, look no further than the Thibodaux Playhouse’s upcoming production of Grease, which will run from July 26 to August 4, 2024.

Directed by Kyle Davis, this nostalgic musical promises to transport audiences to Rydell High’s senior class of 1959, complete with “T-Birds” and the “Pink Ladies.” Davis shared, “Directing ‘Grease’ has been a journey filled with nostalgia, laughter, and a deep appreciation for the lovable characters and vibrant era of the 1950s. This musical holds a special place in the hearts of many, resonating with audiences young and old for its infectious energy, memorable songs, and timeless themes of love, friendship, and identity.”

The talented cast, including Malcolm Bell as Danny Zuko, Madison Anderson as Sandy Dumbrowski, and many other remarkable performers, brings enthusiasm to iconic characters. Davis said their hard work and dedication have truly brought his vision of the story to life.

“To our audiences,” Davis addressed, “thank you for joining us on this journey back to the 1950s. We hope that our production of “Grease” brings a smile to your face, a tap to your toes, and a warm feeling of nostalgia to your heart. Here’s to a “Summer Night” you’ll never forget!