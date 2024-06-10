Acadia Music Fest announces rapper Nelly to headline 2024 lineup

Mark your calendars! The Acadia Music Fest in Thibodaux just announced their official line up for the event coming on Saturday, October 19, 2024, featuring big names and promising a great time.

The Acadia Music Fest will feature Nelly, Cowboy Mouth, Joe Haydel, Austin Williams, DJ Spin, Little John and the Dirty Clarks, the Premier Soul Band, and Icarus Jones at Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival. The Acadia Music Fest will also feature local artists, delicious food, and a Kid’s Korner.

The charity supported by this year’s Acadia Music Fest is Beyond the Bell, an after school program designed to help Raceland-area children and teens.

Stay tuned for more information as the summer unfolds and tickets become available. For more information about the upcoming festival, please visit their Facebook or website.