Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux

Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!

Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.

This year’s musical artists and performance times are:

Reese & Peyton – 1pm

Little John & The Dirty Clarks – 1:45pm

Icarus Jones – 3pm

LVVRS – 4:30pm

Dumpstaphunk – 6:15pm

David Shaw – 8pm

DJ Spin – 9:30pm

Ludacris – 10pm

What’s music without food? There’s no better complement to the sound of Louisiana than the taste of our local cooking. You’ll find some of the best local food vendors offering fried seafood, nachos, burgers, popcorn, jambalaya, beer, and more!

Our area is a haven for artists! No matter if you are looking for traditional or eclectic, the artists that are popping up at the festival are sure to surprise you!

For more information on the festival, check out their website https://www.acadiamusicfest.net/