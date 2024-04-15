Adopt a Beanie Baby at the Ladybug Ball Festival in support of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Planning to attend the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Ladybug Ball this Saturday? It’s also the perfect opportunity to adopt your new best friend!

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event alongside the Festival to help pets in need find great homes. See cats, dogs, and other animals available for adoption here, or by visiting their Facebook.

Can’t commit to a real dog just yet? There are other ways to help out. The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter will have Beanie Babies up for adoption for $5 at the Ladybug Ball Festival! All proceeds will go towards the local animal shelter and the local homeless pet population.

See photos of some of the Beanie Babies available for adoption on the Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Facebook, and be sure to come out to the Ladybug Ball Festival on April 20, 2024. See more details about the Festival here.

About the Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter – Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, is dedicated to supporting our parish animal shelter, reducing the number of unwanted pets in our community and encouraging responsible pet ownership. We are a select group of people from different backgrounds but are brought together by our genuine passion for animal welfare. As volunteers, we enjoy sharing special moments with the shelter’s team of dedicated animal lovers and the shelter pets. Being present in the shelter helps us to stay focused and work towards our goals to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals.