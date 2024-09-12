Advocate for your health at Hispanic Family Health Day

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, local families are invited to come celebrate and advocate for their own health at Hispanic Family Health Day.

Come participate in a day of health services and education for your whole family, including but not limited to:

Vaccinations

Rapid STI testing

Blood pressure checks

TB resources and testing

Fatty liver and memory screenings

Genetic testing

Health education

Opioid/Narcan resources

Behavioral and mental health

ESL class and citizenship information

WIC resources

Assistance with homelessness

Hispanic Health Day will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 from 8:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit (600 Polk Street in Houma). The event is hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health in tandem with the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit.