Advocate for your health at Hispanic Family Health Day

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, local families are invited to come celebrate and advocate for their own health at Hispanic Family Health Day.
Come participate in a day of health services and education for your whole family, including but not limited to:
- Vaccinations
- Rapid STI testing
- Blood pressure checks
- TB resources and testing
- Fatty liver and memory screenings
- Genetic testing
- Health education
- Opioid/Narcan resources
- Behavioral and mental health
- ESL class and citizenship information
- WIC resources
- Assistance with homelessness
Hispanic Health Day will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 from 8:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit (600 Polk Street in Houma). The event is hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health in tandem with the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit.