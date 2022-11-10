After the Mission to Host Veteran’s Day Fundraising Event Tomorrow at On the Canal Bar

When it comes to taking care of veterans, Houma-based nonprofit organization After the Mission does whatever it takes to pay it forward to those who have made sacrifices for our country. After the Mission founder Ricky Folse has put boots on the ground to help veterans in Fort Myers, Florida who was recently ravaged by Hurricane Ian. To help both Fort Myers and local veterans, After the Mission will have a benefit event tomorrow, November 11, on Veteran’s Day.

Folse has had a relationship with the VFW in Fort Myers stemming from a 1,500-mile bike trip he completed last year to the Florida Keys and then up to Washington D.C. When he stopped at the VFW in Fort Myers, the gracious veterans not only helped feed and provide him with a place to stay, but they also raised funds to help further his trip. It’s these relationships that were fostered then that led Folse and his crew to do everything to help the veterans that once helped him.

The storm hit September 28, 2022, devastating the state of Florida. As soon as the winds died down, Folse pulled up at the VFW with supplies to check on the group. He said it was devastating and reminded him of when Hurricane Ida hit his hometown. He learned of veterans losing everything, including a 75-year-old veteran who lost everything except the clothes on his back. He and his wife were sleeping in shelters, “Here’s a veteran that laid down everything for us, and at 75 years old, they have nothing left. Insurance sky-rocketed making it impossible for them to rebuild,” Folse said. At first, the veteran told Folse they will be okay because FEMA will take care of them, “We know here from experience that the process won’t come quick,” Folse said, “So I gave him my personal camper until they can get things settled.”

Folse is also the owner and arborist of Houma-Based business The Tree-a-nator. The company has helped thousands of people especially following devastating storms. Folse and some of his helping hands went to the Florida coast as well to assist with helping with removing trees, even free of charge for veterans. Folse has returned home to host an event on Veteran’s Day at the Canal Bar in Houma.

The Veteran’s Day After the Mission Fundraising Event is raising money for local veterans and helping the veterans in Fort Myers, Florida. 60 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping veterans get back on their feet and the remaining goes directly to After the Mission. Folse also hosts events such as this one to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Come out to the On the Canal Bar located at 1109 Dunn Street in Houma tomorrow, November 11 for fellowship and charity. Starting at noon, there will be DJs playing all day! Music guests include Rockell, Reaux Shambo, DJ DR Souss, DJ Knuckles, and DJ Elvin. From noon to 3:00 p.m., DJ DR Souss plays from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., DJ E plays, and then Reaux Shambo takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. Army Ranger Veteran DJ Knuckles spins from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Rockell takes the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The will also be a huge raffle happening all day! A silent auction will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. and a live auction will happen from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. All veterans are admitted for free with a military I.D. The cover from noon to 5:00 p.m. is $10, $20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and $30 from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Follow After the Mission on Facebook to learn more about the cause.