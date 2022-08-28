Alpha Omega to host Informational Meeting for local and travel basketball teams

The Den of Alpha Omega will host an Informational Meeting on Thursday, September 1, to discuss opportunities for basketball development. The meeting will be held at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Alpha Omega invites parents and athletes to attend the informational meeting to meet coaches, receive information on the organizations plans for the new teams, as well as team costs. Based in Houma, the Den of Alpha Omega is a basketball training and development coaching center. Nate Frye, former educator and trainer said the organization provides basketball training as a form of fitness to men, women, and children of all ages.

Registration for the Informational Meeting can be completed online here. For more information, or questions prior to the meeting, contact the Den of Alpha Omega at 985-713-5090.