Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off Luncheon is August 16 in Thibodaux

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou area residents to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The association will kick of the engagement with a luncheon on August 16.

The organization is kicking off the engagement with a Luncheon at Caillouet Land, LLC located at 405 W 3rd Street in Thibodaux from noon to 1:00 p.m. on August 16. The Space is generously donated by The Caillouet Land. Guest Speaker, Dr. Richard Lasseigne, will share his personal story of

his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease in hopes of inspiring others in his situation. Alzheimer Association staff will also be sharing resources available to the community and how to get involved in the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s through sponsorship, volunteering, and registering as a team.

The Kick-Off Lunch will educate and inspire community members to form or join Walk Teams in the Bayou Area and offer information to interested companies and organizations in sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Funds raised at the Bayou Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help to continue education programs, the 24/7 helpline, support groups, training, and much-needed research.

The association stated the kick-off is fun and inspiring for the community. The August 16 luncheon is a free event, however, registration is encouraged. All attendees will receive a ticket for door prizes and will learn how to get involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees will enjoy lunch followed by a short presentation. Alzheimer’s staff will be available after the presentation to answer any questions. Register for the Walk and receive a Team Captain Guide and some cool swag. RSVP at https://AlzKickoff.eventbrite.com or email efmoynihan@alz.org.

“There has never been a greater need for the citizens of Louisiana to join in the fight against Alzheimer’s and Dementia by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and experiencing our Kick-Off Lunch this month,” said Eileen Moynihan, representative of the Alzheimer’s Association, in southeast Louisiana. “Funds raised at Walk will help provide care and support services to the nearly 93,000 residents in Louisiana living with Alzheimer’s, and the 203,000 Caregivers while also contributing to advancing critically-needed research.”